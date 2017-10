LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - N Brown Group PLC : * H1 profit before tax and fair value adjustments 42.0 million STG, down 4.5 pct * H1 dividend 5.45 pence, up 3 pct * H1 total revenue 379.3 million STG, up 4.3 percent * 6 weeks to October 13 sales up 10.1 percent, up 9.3 percent on a

like-for-like basis