Sept 16 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc :

* First half group revenues were down by 0.6 pct (-0.5 pct like-for-like)

* JD Williams brand sales down 3 pct in half but new customers up 20 pct for this season to date

* Store like-for-like sales were strong at +17 pct

* Remain on track to deliver our year-end forecast