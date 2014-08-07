FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. college leaders vote in favor of sports reform -NCAA
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. college leaders vote in favor of sports reform -NCAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. college leaders voted on Thursday to give the five richest athletic conferences a measure of autonomy in how they govern major college sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association said, which may result in greater financial compensation for student-athletes.

The so-called power five conferences - the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference - and the NCAA have been under fire from critics for generating billions in revenue from amateur athletics. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

