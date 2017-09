Jan 16 (Reuters) - NCC Group PLC : * H1 group revenue increased 12% to £54.0M (£48.1M in 2012), organic growth 11%

* Group adjusted pre-tax profits* increased to £11.4M (£10.9M in 2012) * Interim dividend** up 16% to 1.14P (0.98P in 2012)