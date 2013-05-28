Spain's state-owned NCG Banco to sell branches, credit portfolio

MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - State-owned Spanish lender NCG Banco is seeking bids for its EVO unit, which has 80 branches and a credit portfolio worth 685 million euros ($886 million), about 2 percent of its total loan book.

The sale, which NCG Banco hopes to close in the next few months, is part of a restructuring plan negotiated with the European Union after the injection of 10 billion euros of public money into the lender.

The bank, alongside Bankia, Catalunya Banc and Banco de Valencia, was one of the four Spanish lenders that prompted Spain to request a 42 billion euro rescue for its financial system last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, NCG Banco said it had hired investment bank Mediobanca to handle the sale of EVO, which groups all of NCG Banco’s assets outside its home region of Galicia in northwestern Spain.

EVO had 80 branches, 615 employees and 224,000 clients at the end of March. Clients’ savings totalled 1.6 billion euros.

Without EVO, NCG Banco will have 736 branches and almost 5,000 employees, with a loan portfolio of close to 29 billion euros and retail deposits of 25 billion euros.

Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB, which owns NCG Banco, was not immediately available to comment on the sale. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and David Goodman)