FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationalised Spanish lender NCG Banco to sell Sacyr stake
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2013 / 4:07 PM / in 4 years

Nationalised Spanish lender NCG Banco to sell Sacyr stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - State-owned Spanish lender NCG Banco is set to sell its 5.2 percent stake in builder Sacyr after mandating JB Capital Markets for the divestment, according to a stock market filing on Friday.

The sale is part of a restructuring plan for NCG Banco after it received 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of public money.

The bank was one of four that prompted Spain to request an over 40 billion euro rescue for its ailing financial sector last year. Other bailed-out lenders like Bankia are also expected to sell stakes in companies. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.