UPDATE 1-Nationalised Spanish lender NCG Banco sells Sacyr stake
May 31, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nationalised Spanish lender NCG Banco sells Sacyr stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with sale completed, price)

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - State-owned Spanish lender NCG Banco has sold its 5.2 percent stake in builder Sacyr for 48.6 million euros, NCG said on Friday, part of restructuring to prepare the lender for sale.

In a regulatory filing, NCG Banco said the stake fetched 2.111 euros per share. That compares with Thursday’s closing price of 2.146 euros, and a 52-week average price of 1.529 euros per share.

The sale, handled by JB Capital Markets, follows the state’s 10 billion euro ($13 billion) rescue of the bank.

NCG Banco is one of four lenders which prompted Spain to request an over 40 billion euro rescue for its ailing financial sector last year. Other bailed-out lenders like Bankia are also expected to sell stakes in companies.

$1 = 0.7716 euros Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
