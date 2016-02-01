Judge rules for NYCLU in employee harassment case

Feb 1 -

A New York state judge last week upheld an administrative finding that a former employee of the New York Civil Liberties Union had not been subject to sexual orientation harassment from the group’s longtime head.

Kerry Watterson, former director of development with the NYACLU, was fired from his position in 2013. He filed a complaint with the New York State Division on Human Rights the following year, claiming he was verbally abused, endured jokes about his sexual orientation and was fired in retaliation for filing an allegation of harassment against executive director Donna Lieberman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P1d956