FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge rules for NYCLU in employee harassment case
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 1, 2016 / 9:53 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rules for NYCLU in employee harassment case

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

A New York state judge last week upheld an administrative finding that a former employee of the New York Civil Liberties Union had not been subject to sexual orientation harassment from the group’s longtime head.

Kerry Watterson, former director of development with the NYACLU, was fired from his position in 2013. He filed a complaint with the New York State Division on Human Rights the following year, claiming he was verbally abused, endured jokes about his sexual orientation and was fired in retaliation for filing an allegation of harassment against executive director Donna Lieberman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P1d956

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.