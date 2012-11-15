N.C. Muni Power Agency 1 to sell $615.8 mln revs Nov 26 week

Nov 15 (Reuters) - North Carolina Municipal Power Agency No. 1 plans to sell $615.810 million of Catawba electric revenue bonds during the week of Nov. 26, said a market source on Thursday.

The issue consists of three parts, two tax-exempt series, $463.925 million of refunding series 2012A, and $71.020 series 2012B, and a federally taxable portion $80.865 million series 2012C.

On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings assigned the issue a single-A rating.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead manager of the sale, according to

the preliminary official statement.