FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FMC buys National Cardiovascular Partners in services expansion
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

FMC buys National Cardiovascular Partners in services expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has agreed to buy National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP) to expand the range of services it offers linked to its core business of kidney dialysis.

FMC said in a statement on Wednesday that it expects NCP to generate more than $200 million in revenues in 2015 and that the acquisition would start adding to its earnings in the first year after closing.

It said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial details of the deal. It plans to finance the deal through cash and committed credit facilities, plus additional debt financing. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.