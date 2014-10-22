FMC buys National Cardiovascular Partners in services expansion

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has agreed to buy National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP) to expand the range of services it offers linked to its core business of kidney dialysis.

FMC said in a statement on Wednesday that it expects NCP to generate more than $200 million in revenues in 2015 and that the acquisition would start adding to its earnings in the first year after closing.

It said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial details of the deal. It plans to finance the deal through cash and committed credit facilities, plus additional debt financing. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)