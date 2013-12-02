CORRECTED-NCR to buy mobile banking technology firm for $1.65 bln

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Digital Insight is a provider of mobile banking technology, not a mobile banking company)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - ATM maker NCR Corp said it would buy Digital Insight Corp, a provider of online and mobile banking technology, from private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for $1.65 billion to boost its financial services business.

Digital Insight was bought by Thoma Bravo from Intuit Inc in August for about $1 billion. (link.reuters.com/pef25v)

NCR’s acquisition of Digital Insight is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014.

NCR also said it completed the acquisition of Alaric Systems Ltd, a provider of secure transaction switching and fraud prevention software, for about $84 million.

The company said it expects the two transactions to add to adjusted earnings per share in 2014. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)