FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-NCR to buy mobile banking technology firm for $1.65 bln
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-NCR to buy mobile banking technology firm for $1.65 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Digital Insight is a provider of mobile banking technology, not a mobile banking company)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - ATM maker NCR Corp said it would buy Digital Insight Corp, a provider of online and mobile banking technology, from private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for $1.65 billion to boost its financial services business.

Digital Insight was bought by Thoma Bravo from Intuit Inc in August for about $1 billion. (link.reuters.com/pef25v)

NCR’s acquisition of Digital Insight is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014.

NCR also said it completed the acquisition of Alaric Systems Ltd, a provider of secure transaction switching and fraud prevention software, for about $84 million.

The company said it expects the two transactions to add to adjusted earnings per share in 2014. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.