UPDATE 3-Blackstone to invest $820 mln in ATM-maker NCR Corp

(Adds that McGuire resigned from board Thursday)

By Richa Naidu and Liana B. Baker

Nov 12 (Reuters) - NCR Corp, one of the world’s biggest makers of automated teller machines, said on Thursday that private equity firm Blackstone Group LP would invest $820 million in the company to receive a 17 percent stake.

Blackstone held talks to buy NCR outright earlier this year, but could not agree on terms, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in September.

NCR, whose shares were rose 1 percent on the deal, said it would use the investment to speed up its transformation into a software and services company and to help fund a share buyback of up to $1 billion.

Activist investor P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) is questioning NCR Corp’s motivation for striking a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The hedge fund also has concerns about governance related to NCR’s board, the sources said. PSAM said in its letter to the NCR Board on Oct. 29 that it owned 2.4 million shares, along with additional call options.

The deadline to nominate directors to NCR’s board for 2016 is Friday. Another activist in the stock, Marcato Capital Management, said Friday that its founder Richard McGuire had resigned from the board.

“I have confidence that the new Blackstone directors will bring ample analytical and strategic resources and a shareholder’s perspective to the Board,” McGuire said in a statement.

Duluth, Georgia-based NCR, which was founded more than a century ago, has been trying to expand into the software sector.

It recently launched a cloud-based software system for ATMs called Kalpana that is meant to replace outdated PC software on the machines and help owners cut costs.

In the year up to Wednesday’s close of $26.78, NCR’s shares had dropped more than 6 percent, and its shareholders have been pressuring the company to explore options, including a sale.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the Blackstone would buy a stake in NCR on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby and Lisa Shumaker)