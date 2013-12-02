UPDATE 1-Thoma Bravo sells Digital Insight to NCR for $1.65 bln

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC said it sold mobile banking company Digital Insight to ATM maker NCR Corp for $1.65 billion after owning the company for about four months.

Digital Insight, formerly Intuit Financial Services, was acquired by Thoma Bravo in August 2013 for $1.025 billion, the private equity firm said on Monday.

Intuit bought Digital Insight, which was founded in 1995, for $1.35 billion in 2007.

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo.