FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- NCR Corp sells $600 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- NCR Corp sells $600 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - NCR Corp on Wednesday sold $600
million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
RBC and Sun Trust were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: NCR CORP

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    07/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  09/17/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 326 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.