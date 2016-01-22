UPDATE 2-Nine Dragons' profit slump on weak yuan spells trouble for Chinese firms

* Nine Dragons warns H2 net profit likely fell 54 pct

* Without FX losses, profit would have more than doubled

* Other mainland firms seen facing similar earnings hit

* Hidden hedging risks rattle investors - asset manager

* Nine Dragons shares helped by paper price rise hopes (Recasts, adds comment on potential earnings risks)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Cardboard maker Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd became mainland China’s first big company to confirm profit will be squeezed by the weaker yuan, a red flag for a throng of firms exposed to borrowing costs offshore that were once much cheaper.

Owned by one of China’s richest women, Cheung Yan, Nine Dragons warned late on Thursday its second-half net profit likely halved to about $47 million. Stripped of foreign exchange losses, profit would have more than doubled, it said.

The warning from Nine Dragons, worth $2.5 billion by market value, shows how hard the yuan’s slide could hit some firms. While a 4 percent weakening in the past three months versus the dollar has helped exporters, companies like from airlines to paper producers and property developers face mounting bills to cover borrowing costs, raw materials and fuel.

Some analysts said they expect to see a wave of downgrades due to foreign exchange losses and hidden risks.

“We know how much the currency has depreciated, but we don’t know how leveraged the companies have been,” said Alex Wong, director of asset management at Ample Finance Group. Wong said investors remain in the dark about just how far firms have gone into financial products to manage currency exposure.

Chinese companies, such as China SCE Property Holdings and SUNAC China Holdings, that previously borrowed heavily in global dollar debt markets, are increasingly planning early repayments of dollar-denominated loans and bonds as the yuan’s weakness extends.

Meanwhile airlines such as China Eastern and property developers like China Resources Land and China Overseas Land and Investment have also scrambled to reduce exposure to yuan weakness.

For Nine Dragons, investors turned the other cheek on Friday, focusing on a potential rise in paper prices to send shares sharply higher. At the close in Hong Kong, the stock was up 16 percent, while the benchmark index climbed 2.9 percent.

Chairwoman Cheung had warned in an interview with Reuters in September that depreciation of the yuan was one of the company’s biggest challenges.

Since then Nine Dragons has accelerated its conversion of borrowings denominated in foreign currencies into borrowings denominated in yuan to curb further exchange losses.

By the end of January 2016, yuan is expected to account for about 50 percent of the group’s debt portfolio, Nine Dragons said. By the end of June 2016, the proportion of borrowings denominated in yuan is estimated to increase to more than 80 percent, with the rest denominated in euro.

Nine Dragons will publish its interim results late in February. (Additional reporting by Michelle Chen, Rain Liang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kenneth Maxwell)