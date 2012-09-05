China investigates GOME, Suning, 360buy for price war -report

* Consumers were only ones hurt-Alibaba founder

* Jingdong Mall head accused of publicity stunt

* Original prices marked up before discounts-report

SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China’s top planning body is investigating an e-commerce price war that took place last month between the country’s top appliance and online retailers that may have resulted in customers being cheated, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Beijing News, quoting sources, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) found in a preliminary investigation that some parties involved in the price war between Suning Appliance, GOME Electrical Appliances Holding and 360buy had raised the original prices of some items and cheated consumers.

Last month, Liu Qiangdong, chief executive of 360buy, also known as Jingdong Mall, announced a price war on his microblogging account. Suning and GOME returned fire by promising cheaper appliances on their websites.

The price war created intense buzz among China’s 540 million Internet users with some accusing Liu of orchestrating a public relations event. Jack Ma, Alibaba Group’s founder, weighed in recently and told local media that the price war had only hurt consumers.

Some of the findings in the NDRC report include marking up original prices before the promotion, showing goods had sold out although there was actual stock in the warehouse and selling exclusive goods at a supposed discount, the paper said.

The NDRC also said that 360buy’s Liu, who had said during the price war that he would maintain zero gross profit on large appliances for three years, actually had gross profit margins on some products.

“Jingdong Mall has been actively cooperating with the investigation of the NDRC and will respect the findings of the NDRC,” the firm said in a statement to Reuters.

Officials at the NDRC, Suning and GOME could not be reached for comment.

The NDRC has not reached a final conclusion and no decision has been made about possible fines, the paper said. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Matt Driskill)