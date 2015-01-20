FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nebag AG to make private placement of authorized capital
January 20, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nebag AG to make private placement of authorized capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nebag AG :

* Wants to use current low spirits in the Swiss shares and is making private placement of authorized capital

* Says 700,000 shares with a par value of 4.60 Swiss francs ($5) each at a price yet to be defined of between 9.70 Swiss francs and 9.80 Swiss francs per share are expected to be sold

* Says in case of greater demand, maximum of 829,999 registered shares can be subscribed

* Ledermann Immobilien AG is shareholder of Nebag with a share of more than 5 pct thanks to this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

