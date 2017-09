Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nebag AG

* Closes private placement and places 829,999 shares with a nominal value of 4.60 Swiss francs ($5) per share

* Says share capital increased from 38,180,000 Swiss francs by 3,817,995.40 Swiss francs to 41,997,995.40 Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)