Nebraska captures one of two sex offenders who escaped prison

June 11 (Reuters) - One of two convicted sex offenders who broke out of a Nebraska prison this week was captured on Saturday after an intensive manhunt, while the other remains at large, a Nebraska State Patrol spokeswoman said.
Armon Dixon, 37, jailed on a total sentence of 158 years for multiple offenses including sexual assault, drug possession and robbery, was taken into custody. The inmate still at large, Timothy Clausen, 52, was serving a 51-year sentence for crimes including sexual assault of a child.
The two, wearing their prison uniforms, escaped from the Lincoln Correctional Center and stole a pickup truck. They evaded police and later abandoned the vehicle after it hit a parked car.
Officials did not release details on how the two escaped and said they would provide details of the capture later on Saturday.
Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Alan Crosby