Nebraska captures one of two sex offenders who escaped prison

June 11 (Reuters) - One of two convicted sex offenders who broke out of a Nebraska prison this week was captured on Saturday after an intensive manhunt, while the other remains at large, a Nebraska State Patrol spokeswoman said.

Armon Dixon, 37, jailed on a total sentence of 158 years for multiple offenses including sexual assault, drug possession and robbery, was taken into custody. The inmate still at large, Timothy Clausen, 52, was serving a 51-year sentence for crimes including sexual assault of a child.

The two, wearing their prison uniforms, escaped from the Lincoln Correctional Center and stole a pickup truck. They evaded police and later abandoned the vehicle after it hit a parked car.

Officials did not release details on how the two escaped and said they would provide details of the capture later on Saturday.