FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NEC says to book 27 bln yen profit on sale of Internet provider
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 30, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

NEC says to book 27 bln yen profit on sale of Internet provider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japanese systems integrator NEC Corp said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its Internet provider NEC Biglobe to Japan Industrial Partners and would book a special profit of about 27 billion yen ($264 million) on the sale in the current business year to March.

The Nikkei business newspaper reported last week that NEC was in late-stage talks to sell Biglobe for about 70 billion yen.

Financially strapped NEC, which on Thursday also posted a 15 billion yen net loss for the nine months to end-December, is unloading unprofitable operations and focusing on its systems integration business. ($1 = 102.2500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.