FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NEC to propose wage cuts to its labor union-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-NEC to propose wage cuts to its labor union-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - NEC Corp will propose drastic cost-cutting measures to its labor union, including a temporary wage cut, in an effort to turn around its business, the Nikkei reported.

In a labor-management meeting scheduled for Thursday, the company will likely propose paring the pay of union members by up to 5 percent for six months to a year, the Japanese daily said.

NEC has reduced executive compensation by 10 percent to 40 percent since February and will cut monthly salaries for managers by 5 percent to 7 percent starting next month, the daily said.

The company, which is bracing for a group net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.19 billion) in the fiscal year ending this month, will be able to reduce fixed costs by about 10 billion yen a year with its pay cuts for workers and managers, the business daily reported.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.