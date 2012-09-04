FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's NEC to sell entire Lenovo stake in $230 mln deal -source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2012 / 1:53 PM / 5 years ago

Japan's NEC to sell entire Lenovo stake in $230 mln deal -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped computer services provider NEC Corp will sell its entire stake in China’s Lenovo Group Ltd in a transaction worth about 18 billion yen ($230 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source added that NEC would maintain its joint venture with Lenovo in Japan.

The details were in line with a report earlier on Tuesday by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. IFR said the offering price in the deal was equivalent to a discount of 1.8 percent to 4.8 percent to Lenovo’s Tuesday closing price of HK$6.62, and that Credit Suisse was hired as sole bookrunner on the deal. ($1 = 78.2600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.