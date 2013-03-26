FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 26, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Japan's NEC to sell mobile unit for 70-80 bln yen - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s NEC Corp will sell its mobile services subsidiary NEC Mobiling Ltd for 70 to 80 billion yen ($742 million - $848 million), sources said on Tuesday, as the company sheds non-core assets after two years of losses.

Marubeni Corp’s telecommunications unit and TD Mobile are vying for the 51 percent stake NEC Corp is putting up for sale, and a buyer may be picked as early as next week, the industry and financial sources told Reuters.

The sources declined to be identified because of the confidential nature of the deal.

TD Mobile is a joint venture between Toyota Tsusho Corp and Denso Corp.

NEC Mobiling runs a chain of mobile phone retailer shops for NTT Docomo Inc . ($1 = 94.3400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto, Maki Shiraki and Mari Saito; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
