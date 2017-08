TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - NEC Corp shares tumbled as much as 18.5 percent to 258 yen on Tuesday after the Japanese maker of communications equipment slashed its profit outlook for the year ending March 31 as delays to projects squeeze revenue.

The company on Monday said it expects full-year operating profit of 30 billion yen ($264 million), down from its earlier estimate of 100 billion yen. ($1 = 113.6600 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Richard Pullin)