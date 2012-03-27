FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NEC's union agrees to a 4 pct pay cut - Nikkei
March 27, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-NEC's union agrees to a 4 pct pay cut - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 - NEC Corp and its union have reached an agreement to cut wages by 4 percent across the board from April till the end of the year, the Nikkei reported.

Since the parties had agreed earlier on built-in wage hikes that take effect next month, pay is expected to effectively decline only by 2 percent on average, the daily reported.

NEC, which expects to record a consolidated net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.20 billion) for the current fiscal year, aims to improve its earnings next year by cutting personnel costs.

