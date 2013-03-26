FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NEC Mobiling hits record high; sources say NEC to sell subsidiary
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 26, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

NEC Mobiling hits record high; sources say NEC to sell subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Shares of NEC Mobiling Ltd jumped 14.6 percent to 5,510 yen to a record high on Tuesday after sources said its parent NEC Corp is planning to sell a 51 percent stake.

NEC shares climbed 5.4 percent to 256 yen.

NEC Corp expects to sell the NEC Mobiling stake for 70 to 80 billion yen ($742 million - $848 million), financial and industry sources told Reuters, adding that Marubeni Corp’s telecommunications unit and TD Mobile are among the prospective buyers. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.