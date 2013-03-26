NEC Mobiling hits record high; sources say NEC to sell subsidiary

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Shares of NEC Mobiling Ltd jumped 14.6 percent to 5,510 yen to a record high on Tuesday after sources said its parent NEC Corp is planning to sell a 51 percent stake.

NEC shares climbed 5.4 percent to 256 yen.

NEC Corp expects to sell the NEC Mobiling stake for 70 to 80 billion yen ($742 million - $848 million), financial and industry sources told Reuters, adding that Marubeni Corp’s telecommunications unit and TD Mobile are among the prospective buyers. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; editing by Miral Fahmy)