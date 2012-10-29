FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nedbank says on track to achieve earnings growth target in 2012
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Nedbank says on track to achieve earnings growth target in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says net interest income for the nine months ended 30 September 2012 grew by

9,2% to R14 523m * Says group is still on track to achieve its earnings growth target in 2012 * Says net interest margin of 3,50% (Q3 2011: 3,45%) * Says ongoing improvements in level of impairments contributed to the lower

credit loss ratio of 1,03% (Q3 2011: 1,13%). * Says non-interest revenue increased by 13,9% to R12 403m (Q3 2011: R10 885m). * Says group remains cautious on its outlook

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.