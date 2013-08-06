FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's Nedbank posts 13 pct rise in H1 earnings
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-South Africa's Nedbank posts 13 pct rise in H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2013 * Says interim dividend per share up 14,7% to 390 cents * Diluted headline earnings per share up 12,6% to 831 cents * Strong nir growth of 15,4% to R9 535m * Net interest income grew 6,9% to R10 309m * Credit loss ratio expected to revert to the upper end of its

through-the-cycle target range for the full year * Expenses growing at 8,0% to R10 750m * Impairments increased to R3 325m (June 2012: R2 702m) * Advances to grow at mid to upper single digits * Financial performance for the full year currently anticipated to remain

broadly in line with the guidance * Credit loss ratio at 1,31% (June 2012: 1,11%) * Expenses to increase by mid to upper single digits * Non interest revenue (excluding fair-value adjustments) to grow at low double

digits

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.