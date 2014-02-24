FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nedbank says full-year NII rises 7.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Nedbank says full-year NII rises 7.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says FY headline earnings increased 15,9 pct to R8 670 million * Full-year dividend per share up 19,0 pct to 895 cents * Says FY diluted headline earnings per share up 15,0 pct to 1 829 cents(1) * Says FY NIR growth of 11,8 pct to R19 361 million * Economic conditions improved during 2013, led by better prospects in key developed economies * Says common-equity tier 1 ratio increased to 12.5 pct (2012: 11,6 pct) * Says given the uncertain economic environment, forecast risk has increased * Says globally, capital flows have shifted in favour of developed markets * Expects organic growth in diluted HEPS to be greater than the growth in nominal gross domestic product * Says conditions in emerging markets, including sa, are more volatile * FY net interest income grew 7,8 pct to R21 220 million (2012: R19 680m) * Says economic outlook for developed economies is expected to be more positive in 2014 * 2014 NIR to grow at mid to upper single digits, incorporating the 0 pct transactional fee increase in 2014 * Says 2014 expenses to increase at upper single digits * Says corporate credit demand is expected to remain above retail credit demand * Sees 2014 NIM to remain at levels similar to those of 2013 * Says our CLR target range of 0,60 pct to 1,00 pct was amended to 0,80 pct to 1,20 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.