South Africa's Nedbank takes $18.5 mln impairment on First Strut
Africa
August 6, 2013 / 8:52 AM / in 4 years

South Africa's Nedbank takes $18.5 mln impairment on First Strut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Nedbank has taken a 182 million rand ($18.5 million) impairment charge related to its exposure to ailing building supply company First Strut, the bank’s chief operating officer said on Tuesday.

“We had an asset-backed loan ... but we believe that when you probe deeply into this that the security will not realise a lot, so we have taken 182 million provision on a 240 million rand exposure,” Graham Dempster told Reuters. ($1 = 9.8669 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

