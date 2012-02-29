FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Nedbank FY earnings jump by 25 pct
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Nedbank FY earnings jump by 25 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY diluted headline EPS 1,340 cents vs 1,069 cents

* Non-interest revenue up more than 16 percent

* Shares up 10 pct vs 7 pct in Top-40 index (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Nedbank, South Africa’s fourth-largest lender, posted an expected 25 percent rise in full-year earnings on Wednesday, boosted by a big jump in fees and underpinned by higher loan income.

The bank, which is majority owned by insurer Old Mutual , said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 1,340 cents in the year to end-December, up from 1,069 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings, the main measure of profit in South Africa, exclude certain one-time items. The lender said earlier this month full-year earnings would be up to 28 percent higher.

Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending, rose 8.6 percent to 18 billion rand ($2.4 billion), while non-interest revenue gained more than 16 percent.

Bad debts costs fell to 5.33 billion rand from 6.19 billion in the previous year.

The lender’s retail unit suffered losses when a 2009 recession caused job cuts and left many borrowers unable to service mortgage payments but returned to profitability in 2010.

The $10.7 billion bank’s bigger competitor Absa Group reported a 21 percent increase in full-year earnings earlier this month. FirstRand, South Africa’s second-largest lender, posted a 26 percent increase in interim earnings on Tuesday.

Nedbank’s shares are up 10 percent so far this year, compared with a 7 percent rise by the Top-40 index. ($1 = 7.5305 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan)

