UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Nedbank boosted by retail arm

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Nedbank Group posted a 24 percent jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted by a turnaround at its retail arm as it focused on high revenue generators like credit cards and personal loans.

Nedbank, which said it was still on track to meet its full-year targets after a central bank rate cut, has been on a steady recovery since its retail unit was hit by soured home loans following a 2009 recession.

South African banks have looked to high-margin, shorter-term unsecured lending for growth, while Nedbank has also narrowed its mortgage lending policy to those borrowers who are already customers and have a good credit history.

The country’s fourth-largest lender, which is majority owned by UK-listed insurer Old Mutual, made a profit in all of its main divisions except business banking in the first half, while profit at its retail unit surged nearly 40 percent.

Nedbank, which has made big provisions for bad debt over the past two years, said impairment charges fell in the interim period, as it avoided the ballooning bad loans reported last week by its bigger rival Barclays unit Absa Group .

“The result was of good quality because it was driven by strong growth in revenue and didn’t come from controlling costs or a big reduction in bad debt expenses,” said Adrian Cloete, an analyst at Cadiz Asset Management.

Nedbank’s shares, which are up 25 percent so far this year, were 0.4 percent lower at 1321 GMT on Wednesday, underperforming a 1.3 percent rise on the benchmark Top-40 index. Over the year so far Nedbank’s stock is up 25 percent compared with the Top-40’s 6.7 percent gain.

“All banks have been under pressure for the last couple of days. There’s been a big sell off of banks globally, after some patchy looking European bank results,” said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at fund manager Vestact.

Nedbank’s other domestic competitors, Standard Bank and FirstRand, will report later in August and in September respectively.

INTEREST RATE CUT

Nedbank said the South African Reserve Bank’s 50 basis point rate cut last month may shave 160 million rand ($19.5 million) off its earnings in the second half of the year. Absa, which reported a 6 percent decline in first-half profit, has said the central bank’s move would likely cost it 190 million rand.

The Reserve Bank surprised markets with an interest rate cut to 5 percent last month, citing concern about the effect of the global economic downturn on Africa’s largest economy.

“It will have an effect this year but won’t be dramatic,” Nedbank’s Chief Operating Officer Graham Dempster told Reuters.

“If interest rates stay lower for longer, it means banks generally on their capital will generate less earnings but over time, lower interest rates should translate into lower impairments and bad debts.”

Nedbank said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) rose to 741 cents in the six months to end-June, up from 600 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, which exclude certain one-time items, are the main gauge of profit in South Africa.

Nedbank said non-interest revenue - which includes fees and commission from day-to-day business, arranging deals and advisory services - was up 16 percent to 8.27 billion rand ($1.01 billion).

Net interest income, a measure of earnings from lending, increased to 9.64 billion rand from 8.68 billion rand a year earlier.