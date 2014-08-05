FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Nedbank H1 profit up 16 pct as bad debts drop
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 5, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Nedbank H1 profit up 16 pct as bad debts drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group, the South African bank majority owned by insurer Old Mutual Plc , reported a 16 percent jump in first-half profit on Tuesday, buoyed by a drop in bad debts and stronger earnings from lending.

Nedbank, the smallest of South Africa’s “big four” lenders, said diluted headline earnings totalled 965 cents a share in the six months to the end of June, from 831 cents a year earlier.

Like its rivals, Nedbank has been on a drive to reduce bad debts and concentrate on higher quality loans, reflecting concern about high levels of personal debt and anaemic growth in Africa’s most developed economy.

Shares of the bank have risen 13 percent this year, outperforming an 11 percent rise in South Africa’s benchmark Top-40 index.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.