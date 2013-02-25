FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's Nedbank FY profit up 19 pct, short of consensus
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-S.Africa's Nedbank FY profit up 19 pct, short of consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd : * S.Africa’s Nedbank Group says FY diluted headline EPS up 19 percent

to 1,595 cents (consensus: 1,619 cents) * Says full-year dividend per share of 752 cents versus 605 cents (consensus:

749 cents) * Says advances to grow at mid to upper single digits * FY net interest income R19.680 billion versus R18.034 billion * Says nim to remain at levels similar to those in 2012 * Ssees nir, excluding fair-value adjustments, growing at low double digits,

expenses rising by mid to upper single digits * FY impairments on loans and advances R5.199 billion versus R5.331 billion * FY non-interest revenue R17.324 billion versus R15.412 billion

