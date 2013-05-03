FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nedbank says Q1 net interest income up 7.3 pct
May 3, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Nedbank says Q1 net interest income up 7.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd : * Says entered into an agreement to acquire an initial 36% share in banco unico

of mozambique * Says net interest income grew 7,3% to R5 121m (Q1 2012: R4 774m) * Says elevated consumer indebtedness and unsecured lending continued into

2013, leading to higher retail impairments * Says credit loss ratio increased to 1,22% (Q1 2012: 1,08%) * Says cautious in outlook for the year but remains on track to achieve medium

to long term earnings growth target

