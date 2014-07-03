BRIEF-Nedbank says to buy back R3.38 bln of own shares from NBG Capital Management

July 3 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd :

* Nedbank Group intends proposing a specific repurchase of 14 715 049 Nedbank Group ordinary shares from NBG Capital Management Limited

* Specific repurchase to be effected through repurchase by co from nbg capital management of 14 715 049 Nedbank Group ordinary shares at a price of R229.65 per Nedbank ordinary share

* Total value of repurchase of R3.38 billion

* Specific repurchase will have no effect on Nedbank Group's earnings per share, headline earnings per share