BRIEF-South Africa's Nedbank H1 diluted HEPS rises 16.1 pct
August 5, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Nedbank H1 diluted HEPS rises 16.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd :

* Interim dividend per share up 17,9 pct to 460 cents

* Headline earnings grew 17,5 pct to 4,599 mln rand (June 2013: 3,914 mln rand) for six months ended 30 June 2014

* Net interest margin (NIM) narrowed to 3,55 pct (June 2013: 3,58 pct)

* H1 impairments decreased 29,8 pct to 2,333 mln rand (June 2013: 3,325 mln rand)

* Diluted headline EPS up 16,1 pct to 965 cents

* Net interest income grew 9,3 pct to 11263 mln rand (June 2013: 10,309 mln rand), supported by growth in average interest-earning banking assets of 10,2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

