BRIEF-Nedbank Q3 net interest margin narrowed to 3.53 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd

* JSE: Ned - third quarter 2014 trading update

* Net interest income for nine months ended 30 September 2014 (“ period”) grew by 8,4% to r17 043m

* Q3 net interest margin narrowed to 3,53% (Q3 2013: 3,58%)

* Non-Interest revenue (NIR) increased 2,4% to R14 509m

* Well positioned to meet our full-year guidance for growth in organic diluted headline EPS of greater than nominal GDP growth

* Total advances grew 6,8% (annualised) to r608,7bn

* Credit growth is expected to continue to be driven largely by wholesale sector including activity in rest of Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: