Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nedsense Enterprises NV :

* H1 net revenue including Nedgraphics Eur 4.4 million versus Eur 4.5 million

* H1 net loss Eur 1.06 million versus net loss of Eur 871,000 in H1 2013 Source text: bit.ly/VRSQ2U Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)