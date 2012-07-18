Negative yields positive for agencies

* Record order for opportunistic KfW bond

* Investors take hit to park cash in core countries

* Agency supply won’t meet new demand say banks

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Negative yields in core European sovereigns are pushing even the most conservative investors into the top tier of the agency and supranational space.

The gold standard in that sub-sovereign segment, German agency KfW, has for the first time started to post negative yields in sub one-year maturities, and on Tuesday received its strongest ever demand for a non-benchmark maturity.

With demand massively outstripping supply in the agency space, SSA officials agree that KfW yields could be pushed even lower.

“If the rally continues, there is a very good chance the flat yield could move beyond one year [for KfW],” said Ioannis Rallis from the European SSA DCM team at JP Morgan.

The danger for KfW is that at some stage it may not offer sufficient pick-up for investors but, for now, it has entered a purple patch.

Its EUR3bn 0.5% July 2016 on Monday, led by BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Goldman Sachs, received EUR4.5bn of orders at a spread of 31bp through mid-swaps, 3bp in from guidance at mid-swaps less 28bp area when books opened.

Horst Seissinger, head of capital markets at KfW, said: “This is the most demand for an off-benchmark maturity we have ever seen. Back in 2009 was the only time previously we raised a EUR3bn trade outside of the benchmark programme.”

In many respects, a lot of KfW’s success was down to timing. Not only have there been huge redemptions in the sovereign bond markets over the last few weeks, but also, since the European Central Bank cut the deposit rate to zero, the core and off-core sovereigns have become a much less attractive spot to park cash.

According to Tradeweb, the inflexion point at which Germany now enters negative yield territory is right out at January 2016. At the two-year point, the Netherlands and Finland are also in negative territory, with Austria hanging around the flat mark.

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?

When faced with taking a loss at the short end, money is starting to move towards agencies that still offer a pick-up. KfW’s four-year issue came 48bp over Germany, attracting bids from central banks, few of which are known for buying paper longer than three years.

The downside, said Rallis at JP Morgan, is that compared to the sovereign space the agency market is much less liquid.

“Some of the money is moving from the sovereign space but the agency market is not deep enough to really provide opportunities for all of this more conservative money.”

“The problem is the supply. Investors are always asking for offers in this space, but there is simply no supply,” said Rallis.

Most Triple A rated European agencies are already well advanced in their funding activities. KfW, for instance, has already funded nearly EUR55bn, taking it 68.5% through its EUR80bn programme.

If positive market sentiment continues, these issuers will also be keen move out for duration to meet their average maturities, which for KfW stands at six years. For an issuer like EIB, this is even longer, at eight years.

In this low-yield market environment, investors will either follow these issuers - driving yields down across their curves - or look at cheaper agencies.

At the short end, a dearth of supply and negative yields may start to make even an issuer like KfW seem unattractive.

Seissinger at KfW said it is even preparing for such a scenario: “At a certain stage there may be a need for us to adjust the spread if we don’t see the demand, but that is something that is in our power.” (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)