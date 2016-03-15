UPDATE 1-Neiman Marcus same-store sales fall for 2nd straight quarter

(Adds details from conference call)

March 15 (Reuters) - Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC reported a second straight quarterly drop in sales at its established stores as a volatile stock market, low oil prices and a strong dollar hit spending by tourists and U.S. customers.

Sales at Neiman Marcus stores open more than a year fell 2.4 percent in the quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with a 5.6 percent rise a year earlier.

“Low oil prices have had an impact on many of our customers’ spend and how much they spend, especially in our headquarter state of Texas, where we operate some of our largest volume Neiman Marcus stores,” Chief Executive Karen Katz said on a conference call.

Lower spending on luxury items has hurt quarterly sales at several other high-end retailers including Tiffany’s Inc and Macy’s Bloomingdale’s chain.

Neiman Marcus, which also operates the Bergdorf Goodman stores and mytheresa.com, was forced to mark down goods more than it did last year due to a large amount of unsold inventory in the quarter, Katz said.

The 108-year-old retailer, owned by Ares Management and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, had filed for an initial public offering in August last year. Reuters reported in October that the IPO had been pushed to 2016 due to volatile stock markets.

The company’s net income fell to $7.8 million in the second quarter from $27.8 million a year earlier, hurt by higher depreciation and other expenses.

Revenue fell 2.3 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)