a year ago
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Neiman Marcus posts bigger loss due to asset writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter due to a $466.2 million writedown in the fair value of goodwill, tradenames and certain assets.

Neiman Marcus, which operates the Bergdorf Goodman stores, said its net loss widened to $407.25 million in the quarter ended July 30 from $32.88 million a year earlier.

The company said sales at established stores dropped 4.1 percent, falling for the fourth straight quarter. Total revenue declined 3.3 percent.

A pickup in tourist spending and demand for warm weather apparel had helped rivals Macy's Inc, which runs the luxury Bloomingdale's chain, and Nordstrom Inc to report smaller-than-expected drops in comparable sales for the quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

