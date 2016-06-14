Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus' same-store sales fall

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC reported its third straight quarterly drop in sales at established stores and a nearly 81 percent drop in profit amid a slowdown in spending on apparel.

Sales at stores open more than a year fell 5 percent for the third quarter ended April 30.

A pullback in spending on apparel and unseasonably cool weather in late March and early April, when retailers usually launch spring collections, hurt sales at several department store chains including Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc in the quarter.

The company's net income fell to $3.8 million from $19.8 million a year earlier, while revenue dropped 4.2 percent to $1.17 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)