5 months ago
Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 5 months ago

Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.

Neiman Marcus, which withdrew its initial public offering in January, also reported a 6.1 percent drop in second-quarter revenue.

The retailer has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore ways to bolster its balance sheet as it seeks relief from $4.9 billion in debt, Reuters reported this month. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

