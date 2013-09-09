Canada Pension Plan, Ares buy Neiman Marcus for $6 billion

Sept 9 (Reuters) - A consortium of Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Monday that they had reached a deal to buy luxury U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus Inc for $6 billion from a group of investors led by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Warburg Pincus LLC.

The Dallas-based retailer, which operates 41 namesake department stores, Bergdorf Goodman and the lower-price outlet chains Last Call and CUSP, was taken private by TPG and Warburg Pincus in 2005 for $5.1 billion.