UPDATE 1-Neiman profit nearly doubles on luxury sales spike

March 2 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday as high-end shoppers snapped up more of the luxury department store operator’s expensive designer dresses, shoes and handbags during the holiday period.

Neiman and peers Saks Inc and Nordstrom Inc have reported strong sales gains in recent months.

Neiman, a privately held operator of a namesake chain of upscale department stores and outlets, and of Bergdorf Goodman, posted net income of $40.1 million for the fiscal second quarter ended Jan. 28, nearly double the $21 million of a year earlier.

For the full year, EBITDA -- which measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is the figure most closely watched by private equity companies looking to take a company public or sell it -- was $152.4 million, up 11.7 percent from the previous year.

Neiman also lowered its long term debt to $2.68 billion, from $2.88 billion a year earlier.

Neiman’s revenue in the quarter rose to $1.28 billion from $1.17 billion a year earlier, helped by comparable sales gains of 9 percent at stores open for at least a year and online.