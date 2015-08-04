FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus files for IPO
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 9:08 PM / 2 years ago

Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday for an initial public offering of common stock.

The retailer, backed by Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and Ares Management LP among others, intends to list its common stock under the symbol “NMG”, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Neiman Marcus, whose revenue was $4.8 billion for fiscal year 2014, did not name the underwriters for the offering.

The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
