7 months ago
Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus withdraws IPO
January 6, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 7 months ago

Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus withdraws IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group LLC said on Friday it would withdraw its initial public offering, nearly two years after the upscale department store chain filed with regulators to go public.

The Dallas-based company owned by private equity firm Ares Management LP filed with regulators to go public in August 2015.

The company pushed back the proposed IPO to 2016, citing market jitters, Reuters had reported in October.

The company declined to comment on the reason for pulling the offering. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

