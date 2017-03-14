FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Canada's Hudson's Bay in talks to buy Neiman Marcus - WSJ
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 5 months ago

Canada's Hudson's Bay in talks to buy Neiman Marcus - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Hudson's Bay Co is in talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC, turning its focus away from Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Neiman Marcus said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Hudson's Bay is seeking a deal that would not include Neiman's $5 billion debt, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2mnSePK)

Reuters reported this month that Hudson's Bay had yet to line up equity financing for a bid for Macy's, over a month after approaching it for a merger. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.