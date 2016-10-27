FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Spanish property developer Neinor selecting banks for 2017 IPO - sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 27, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

Spanish property developer Neinor selecting banks for 2017 IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate developer Neinor, owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, is in the process of selecting banks to lead a stock market listing in the first half of next year, three sources familiar with the operation said on Thursday.

"The idea is to list in the first half of 2017. The offer size would be around 500 million euros ($546 million)," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity. The source did not confirm how much of Neinor would be placed in the market.

Neinor has hired Lazard as a financial advisor to help it steer the process and is the midst of hiring banks to lead the initial public offering (IPO), the sources said.

Neinor declined to comment while Lazard could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.